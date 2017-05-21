The man who threatened to sue a first date for texting during a movie has gotten what he wanted

Remember the Austin, Texas, man who threatened to sue his date for a bad date? For $17.31? He won.

Brandon Vezmar, 37, says he asked Crystal Cruz to stop texting during a date they were on. So she left. (This all, allegedly, happened in the first 15 minutes of the movie.)

He followed that up with a text asking to be reimbursed the $17.31 he spent on her movie ticket — and when she said no, he filed a claim in small claims court.





Filing that claim cost Vezmar $121.00, according to WAGA, about seven times the amount of money he hopes to recover.

“Did I want to pay $120.00 to sue a person I went on a date with? No. Absolutely not,” said the man who definitely paid $120.00 to sue the person he went on a date with and presumably did so of his own free will.

“This whole situation is bizarre,” added Vezmar about the situation he created almost entirely on his own.

In an initial statement, Cruz (who first chose to remain anonymous, but later revealed her name) wrote: “I feel sorry that I hurt Brandon’s feelings badly enough that he felt he needed to commit so much time and effort into seeking revenge. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life.”

“Inside Edition” brought the two together, however, seeking a resolution. Cruz paid, and Vezmar says he will withdraw the suit.