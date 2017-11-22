A gruesome murder-suicide, in which a North Carolina mother killed her 14-year-old son and herself, came into clearer focus as the 911 call reveals the panic-stricken moments in the aftermath, the Daily Mail reported.





Pender County officials released the 911 call of the incident, which took place last Thursday just before midnight.

Police say Jennifer Craig shot her son, Kameron Craig, and then shot herself. She died at the scene, while Kameron was taken to Pender Memorial Hospital and later transported to Chapel Hill. He died Saturday afternoon, WISTV reported.

The tape of the 911 call is the voice of a man who says, “We just got here … there’s blood under the door. I kicked the door in, and she’s laying in front of the door.”

A second man then takes over the call, telling the 911 dispatcher that he was inside the house when the shooting occurred.

RELATED: Attempted murder-suicide after a high school reunion leaves only one dead in Montgomery County

“I was laying in the living room on the couch when I heard two loud pops. I called out to who was supposed to be here and they didn’t answer,” the man said. “I couldn’t get in the door, and as I was looking at the door, there was blood just running out.”

Jennifer Craig’s sister Teresa Pruitt told WISTV that Kameron was living with their mother, his grandmother, at the time, and Jennifer was visiting for a counseling session before the shooting.

The mother published a Facebook post on the same day of the murder-suicide that promoted awareness of depression during the holiday season, which might have also provided insight into her own mental illness.

Spokesman Captain Rowell, of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, said a representative from the Department of Social Services attended Craig’s counseling session. That representative reportedly heard something during the session that spurred them to call 911 and request a welfare check at the home later that day, though Rowell didn’t know exactly what it was that caused the representative’s concern.

That welfare check happened just before 7 p.m., according to a report from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

“The deputy spoke with all parties and it appeared as though everything was OK,” Rowell told reporters. “The deputy did everything lawfully possible at the time he spoke with members at the residence.”

Pruitt said the family decided to donate Kameron’s organs to seven recipients in need of transplants.