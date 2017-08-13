Firefighters responding to an emergency call about a body found a false alarm unlike any other at the scene

The Modesto Fire Department could breathe a sigh of relief when an emergency call turned into something else entirely.

A security employee at the E.&J. Gallo Winery in Dry Creek called 911 when he spotted what he thought to be a body in the creek, reports Modesto Bee.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and made their way toward the body.

The mood immediately changed when the ‘body’ turned out to be a life-sized Count Dracula doll.

“For sure, that’s a better outcome than having to pull somebody up who’s demised or injured,” said Battalion Chief Randy Anderson.

Capt. Jair Juarez held the doll up for a picture with a giant smile on his face.

It is unknown how or why the doll found its way to the area.