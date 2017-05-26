This airline passenger’s outrageous antics landed him behind bars

Tun Lon Sein tried to bite a flight attendant’s hand to get to the plane’s service door on Flight 5242, according to a federal complaint.

The flight was headed from Charlotte to New Bern.

Sein got out of his seat and went to the main aircraft door and tried to open it, according to the criminal complaint. The flight attendant and two other passengers got out of their seats and attempted to get Sein to return to his seat.





Sein is accused of biting the flight attendant’s hand before opening the galley service door and jumping onto the tarmac.

An airport ramp worker and a Charlotte airport operations staff member went to the tarmac and stopped Sein from running onto the taxiway, court documents said.

Sein was escorted back to the Charlotte terminal where he was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Court documents said that Sein spoke little to no English, but circumstances leading up to the event showed that he understood the directions of the flight attendant.

