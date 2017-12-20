Talk about a plan that would seem to have zero chance of working, yet worked like a charm.

A frat boy at Columbia who says he had been studying too much to have any kind of social life realized time was running out to land a date for his fraternity’s winter formal.





Rather than go the social media route or try his luck on the dating website scene, Ned, a 28-year-old junior — and a former Army Ranger — took matters into his own hands. With the help of a classmate, he created a funny flyer that he posted in Soho and the West Village, close to various modeling agencies and boutique gyms.

The whimsical flyer showed Ned’s face attached to muscle-bound mermaid’s body with a bare bottom. The poster read that he was looking for someone “photogenic” and “not ratchet.” He described himself as “slightly endowed with a big heart” and offered a “complimentary Uber ride home” followed by “#gentleman.”

And guess what?

Complimentary Uber ride home! #gentleman A post shared by Lindsay Williams (@lindsayewilliams) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Ned landed quite a catch.

Anna Besedina, a 25-year-old model, was hanging out at her apartment in Fort Lee, New Jersey, about a week after Ned posted his flyer when a friend sent her a photo of it.

“I just thought it was one of the funniest things I’ve seen,” Besedina told the New York Post. “Who would do something this ridiculous? I had to find out more about him.”

She contacted Ned via Instagram, and the two decided to meet up at a bar near Ned’s frat house prior to the formal.

When Besedina showed up, Ned, was obviously quite happy.

“I thought, ‘Oh, s**t, she’s attractive’ — [and] sort of out of my league, which is the story of my life,” Ned told the Post.

He said his fraternity brothers were rather impressed as well.

Besedina told the Post that she was impressed, too, saying Ned “has a good sense of humor, and he’s just so easy to talk to.”

So how’d the rest of the night go? The Post put it like this: “After a round of drinks, the couple hopped onto a party bus to the formal, which took place at Cantina Rooftop in Hell’s Kitchen. They chatted and danced the night away. When the party wrapped up, Ned called Besedina an Uber, as promised. Their date concluded with a hug.”

While she and Ned are still in contact, Besedina kept her card close to her chest when The Post asked about a possible next date with Ned.

“We’ll see!” she replied.