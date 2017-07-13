This guy got out of jury duty by showing up with a beer, but there’s just one problem with that plan

Nobody looks forward to jury duty, and a 23-year-old man in Tyler, Texas found an interesting way to get out his civil responsibility.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the man — who has not been named — appeared at the Smith County Courthouse on Wednesday drinking from a large Coca-Cola cup. He was reportedly “looking sluggish and slurring his speech.” Officials at the courthouse reported him to deputies who said that he was “walking in an unstable manner” and was “not in a normal mental state.”

When he tried to re-enter the courthouse around 10 a.m., he was stopped and handed over the soda cup. Deputies opened the cup and discovered that he had been drinking beer, though it’s unclear what his hops of choice was. He was charged with public intoxication and sent to the Smith County Jail, less than a mile away, on $260 bond. This is his second public intoxication offense this year. He has also been arrested for driving under the influence.