Menu
slam Read this Next

The police officer who killed Daniel Shaver was investigated for body-slamming a teenager a year earlier
Advertisement

Robert Smith of New Jersey was way from his hometown when he allegedly stole a taxi on Saturday night and smashed it through the gates of the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.


A taxi driver picked up the 56-year-old tourist at a bar just before 11 p.m. and Smith reportedly directed the cabbie to a residence at the Trump club. While en route, the driver says that Smith hit him on the side of the head. Then, at the gate of the club, Smith pulled the driver out of the car and jumped in behind the steering wheel before crashing through the gate, the Palm Beach Post reports. A security guard on duty tried to stop him and even called for backup, but was unsuccessful.

RELATED: Dennis Rodman thinks he’s the best chance at fixing Trump and Kim Jong-un’s relationship

Police later discovered the car with its doors ajar parked in front of Smith’s home. After knocking and getting no answer, they entered, saying that they needed to check on Smith and make sure he was alright. When they found him, he was lying face down on the bed and spotted with blood. He claimed that he did nothing wrong and that he simply fell on his face but police noted that they found blood in the car as well. They added that he was belligerent to officers as they took him to the nearby medical center. Smith was charged with one count of unarmed carjacking.

The Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter is different from the president’s Mar-A-Lago resort, which is located in Palm Beach. Since coming into the Oval Office, the president has played a lot of golf and his Jupiter location seems to be his preferred spot. Over the weekend, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined the commander-in-chief for a round and later tweeted that the club “is a spectacular course.”

And Graham is only one of a few big names who have joined the president at his southern resort, on Black Friday he was spotted with professional golf stars Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. That game drew a bit of criticism from online as the press was shut out of access to Trump while guests at the club were able to snap pictures.

This guy’s drunk decision allegedly included a stolen taxi and a joy ride on President Trump’s southern turf Jupiter Police Department
Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

Kathy Griffin just did a complete 180 on her apology for the mock beheading, and went a step further

Kathy Griffin just did a complete 180 on her apology for the mock beheading, and went a step further

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

Here’s what people have been saying to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn since publicly rejecting Trump
Across the U.S.A.

Here’s what people have been saying to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn since publicly rejecting Trump

,
Fiery school bus crash leaves a small town stunned — one of the victims was just learning how to drive
Across the U.S.A.

Fiery school bus crash leaves a small town stunned — one of the victims was just learning how to drive

,
Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who died in a horrific murder-suicide
Across the U.S.A.

Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who died in a horrific murder-suicide

,
Investigators reveal the Donald Trump taunt the NYC bomber posted before he attacked
Across the U.S.A.

Investigators reveal the Donald Trump taunt the NYC bomber posted before he attacked

,
Advertisement