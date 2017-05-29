This Kansas restaurant closed for Memorial Day, and their poignant sign provided every reason why

For better or worse, Memorial Day in America long ago became about backyard barbecues and big sales at the local mall. But a restaurant in northern Kansas decided it was going to close up shop Monday, and it stated every single reason why on a sandwich board.

A patron took a picture of it and posted it on Facebook, and it resonated across America.

The restaurant, Mayberry’s Bar & Grill in the small town of Washington, decided it was more important to pay homage to the 619,300 American soldiers lost in combat during World War I, World War II and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan than it was to serve up grub and booze all day.





“We have 619,300 reasons to be closed on Monday,” the sign read.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the sign was the idea Kelly Ray, who recently moved to Kansas to work at the restaurant. He made the sandwich board while working at another restaurant and brought it with him to Mayberry’s.

He wanted to show his respect for fallen American servicemen, so he wrote the message on the board. The restaurant was closed Sunday and Monday.

“I just love the message,” Ray told the Eagle. “You don’t have to like our president or like some of the things our government is doing, but you sure better respect those who have laid down their lives for us to be able to live here.”

Brandon Lee, a Mayberry’s customer, posted a picture of the sign on his Facebook page on Thursday. As of early Sunday afternoon.

“To see that it’s over 60,000 shares, that’s amazing,” Ray, who is the restaurant’s manager and chef, told the newspaper. “If it helps get that message out there and maybe brings some people to Mayberry’s, that’s great.”

As of Monday, the post had been shared more than 136,000 times.

