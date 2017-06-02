This major motorcycle manufacturer is recalling a huge number of their bikes across the world

Harley-Davidson announced on Friday that they’re recalling 57,000 of their motorcycles worldwide due to an oil leak that has potentially been linked to two accidents and one minor injury.

The recall includes particular 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.

The company warns that a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly, causing the oil line to become loose and spew oil in the rear tire’s path. Documents posted by U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contain reports of nine lines coming off.



