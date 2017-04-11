This pilot’s emergency landing came to a shuddering halt when a guardrail got in the way

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) — Police say a small plane made an emergency landing on an interstate in Maine, struck a guardrail and ended up nose-down on the road.

The plane, piloted by John Gayley, of Bowdoin, landed in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. It then crashed into a guardrail off the breakdown lane.

#NEW – We've made it to the crash site along 295 south. We've been told pilot walked away after emergency landing. #LiveOnCBS13 pic.twitter.com/VlAlP3CYIc — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) April 11, 2017

Police say Gayley had minor facial injuries and was taken to a hospital. Passenger Rodney Voisene, of Bowdoin, received a minor arm injury and was also taken to a hospital.





Talk about a rough landing… pilot walked away safely in Maine after a plane crash. pic.twitter.com/qTp50TAIeA — Emily Kulick (@EmilyKulick) April 11, 2017

The plane, a 1947 Cessna, did not hit any cars during its landing.

#VIDEO – Plane that made emergency landing on 295 arrives to be dismantled in #Richmond #LiveOnCBS13 pic.twitter.com/sqZFrEQhLR — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) April 11, 2017

The plane that made an emergency landing on 295 in Bowdoinham has been righted Two on board suffered minor injuries FAA investigating @WGME pic.twitter.com/FipNGbihUj — David Hill (@davidhillWGME) April 11, 2017

Police say traffic in the southbound lane will be disrupted when the plane is removed from the highway on Tuesday afternoon.