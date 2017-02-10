This single mother warmed hearts when she dressed up like a man for a fathers’ event at her son’s school

Whitney Kittrell has been a single mom for three years and promised to do everything in her power to give her children a normal life. She’s taught her son to kill bugs and play catch, and she’ll probably teach him how to tie a tie and shave when it’s time for those lessons.

While she has done an admirable job as a single mom, she says that when her “kindergartener came home with a paper saying that they were having ‘dads and doughnuts’ my heart kinda sank.” She asked her son if he wanted his grandfather to go and he answered, “no I want you to go. You’re my mom and dad.”





Kittrell dressed up in her best dad outfit and said that when she first showed up at the school, “I was so embarrassed but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying ‘this is my mom. She’s my dad too so I brought her!'”

She says that when she went to leave the event, her son “ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered ‘mom…I know that you’ll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you’ kissed my cheek and ran off.”

Kittrell is a mother of two, and her post has struck a lot heartstrings on Facebook, where it has been shared over 22,000 times and has almost 40,000 likes.