This strip club got creative to support deputies injured in a pot farm shoot-out

Workers at a Northern California gentleman’s club stripped down to help two sheriff’s deputies who were injured in a firefight.

In August, Yuba County sheriff’s Deputies Phillip Bronson and Andrew Everhart were injured in a shootout while pursuing a suspect at a Rastafarian church’s pot farm. City Limits Showgirls operations manager Hal Meyer heard of their injuries and decided to show monetary support. The club put on a topless car wash on Saturday behind their building with a promise to donate 100 percent of the proceeds towards the injured.

“We spent a lot of time talking to them and encouraging them, saying you know, ‘It’s alright, we’re gonna do something for them,'” Meyer explained.





The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office made it clear in a statement that they did not endorse the event:

While we appreciate the sentiment of support from the business owner, we do not endorse the event. We have looked into the legality of the event and have spoken with the promoters regarding how they plan to operate it. They have advised us it will be fully enclosed and they will be checking ID’s prior to entry, the same as they would to enter their establishment, therefore if the event is ran as explained, it will be a legal business promotion.

The club reportedly raised $2,565 at the event.

