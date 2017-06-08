Thousands of middle school yearbooks recalled after a racial slur was found on the cover

A San Diego middle school panicked and recalled 1,000 yearbooks after discovering that every copy had the N-word printed on the cover.

The cover of the 2016-2017 Black Mountain Middle School yearbook used a photograph of a historical map as a background. The map of northern San Diego County dated to the 1800s and used the slur to refer to an area where a former slave was known to reside.

Christine Paik, the Communications Director for Poway Unified School District, told CBS8 the printing was "an unfortunate inadvertent mistake on the part of our yearbook staff and yearbook adviser." No disciplinary action will be taken, the station reports.





The books had only been distributed to the school’s eighth grade class before the error was noticed and reported. Black Mountain’s sixth- and seventh-graders did not receive yearbooks with the error.

School officials manually removed the word from every yearbook cover before distributing — or re-distributing — the books to students.

“Literally staff went through each yearbook and scratched off that word from the cover, so that we can get these yearbooks in time to our kids,” said Paik. The books were scheduled to be ready by Wednesday of this week.