Children rescued after living with feces-smeared walls and three dead cats

A Tennessee mother and father were arrested and charged with letting their children live in an uninhabitable environment, police said.

Nicole Cate and Winnie Kermick, along with Cate’s children’s father, Rickey Moore, forced the two young children to live with dead cats, feces and urine under their bed with trash throughout their Bartlett home.

According to the police report, the parents of the 7-year-old and 7-month-old intentionally exposed the children to unimaginable conditions.





“It is sad, children are living in the home,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “Nothing like this happens here.”

According to police, a process server came to the home to evict the family on Wednesday. RELATED: Police work to determine how one toddler shot two others at a daycare

The server found three dead cats decaying in one bedroom and the two children in another room.

Both rooms had feces and urine-soaked floors.

The report also said Cate’s mentally handicapped sister lived in a caged-off room.

Police said they found feces and urine on the walls because the sister was not allowed to leave the room.

“I knew it wasn’t eviction. I didn’t know exactly details of it,” the neighbor said.

All three suspects are charged with child abuse and cruelty to animals. Kermick is also charged with neglect or exploitation of adults.