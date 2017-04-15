Tragedy strikes former NFL star who didn’t see his 3-year-old daughter playing in the driveway

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap was behind the wheel of a truck that accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter Friday, police confirmed.

RELATED: A 13-year-old Georgia boy was showing off a gun on Instagram Live when tragedy struck

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. at Heap’s home in Mesa, Arizona, the Arizona Republic reported.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to #SunDevil4Life Todd Heap and his family. pic.twitter.com/VzC3QYxFb0 — Sun Devil Athletics (@TheSunDevils) April 15, 2017

The child was in the driveway of the home when Heap moved a truck forward, striking her, police said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.





RELATED: To help a young girl make it to her school trip, a veteran NFL lineman gave up his plane seat–for free

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens organization: pic.twitter.com/P6arCBU7mP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2017

Heap, 37, was born in Mesa and starred in football at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection, the Arizona Republic reported. After being selected as a first-round pick in 2001, he played professionally for the Baltimore Ravens until 2010, finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and 2012. He was an All-Pro selection at tight end in 2003 and was inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor in 2014.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor, the Arizona Republic reported.