Tragedy strikes former NFL star who didn’t see his 3-year-old daughter playing in the driveway

Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap was behind the wheel of a truck that accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter Friday, police confirmed.

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. at Heap’s home in Mesa, Arizona, the Arizona Republic reported.

The child was in the driveway of the home when Heap moved a truck forward, striking her, police said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.


Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap (86) during the NFL football team’s training camp, Monday, Aug. 2, 2010, in Westminster, Md. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

Heap, 37, was born in Mesa and starred in football at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection, the Arizona Republic reported. After being selected as a first-round pick in 2001, he played professionally for the Baltimore Ravens until 2010, finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and 2012. He was an All-Pro selection at tight end in 2003 and was inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor in 2014.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor, the Arizona Republic reported.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution
