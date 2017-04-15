Tragedy struck a North Carolina family on vacation in Atlanta when their son got stuck in a rotating restaurant

ATLANTA – A 5-year-old boy died from a head injury after he was caught in the rotator wall at the Sun Dial restaurant atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta on Friday, officials said.

He got caught between the rotating floor and a wall at the restaurant.

The boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford. He was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.

The boy was with his parents, who are visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard told WSB.





A guest services representative with the hotel said the Sun Dial will be closed until Monday.

The Sun Dial, an iconic restaurant that opened in 1976, features a revolving restaurant, a rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory level that offers a 360-degree panorama of the skyline from 723 feet, according to its website.

The Westin is the same hotel in which a kitchen worker died after getting locked in a freezer last year.

Carolyn Robinson, 61, who worked for the Westin company for more than 35 years, got locked in a walk-in freezer just after 8 p.m. March 22.