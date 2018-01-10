Menu
Video shows accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein being attacked as he leaves a restaurant
A designer spoke out after the decision to highlight a young drag queen divided the internet.

HuffPost gives some backstory on the 9-year-old boy who loves to transform into drag queen Lactatia. Lactatia’s story was featured in ELLE Magazine and ended with a surprise visit from Vivacious, a drag queen who competed on season six of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”


Since the video, House of Mann owner Brandon Hilton reached out to Lactatia and made the young drag queen the company’s covergirl. A picture of Lactatia wearing a sequin onesie designed by the shop faced so much criticism that Hilton addressed it on Twitter.

Others came to his defense, accusing the critics are sexualizing the entire ordeal.

One observer even encouraged critics to direct attention towards another clothing brand.

