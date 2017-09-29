Trump official announces resignation following taxpayer travel controversy
Tom Price resigned from his position as Health and Human Services secretary on Friday following controversial taxpayer-funded travel revelations.

It was revealed just over a week ago that Price booked several private jets using taxpayer dollars. Five flights booked between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 cost taxpayers over $10,000 each. On Thursday, Price promised to pay back only a portion of the money for his travels out of pocket.

“I will tell you, personally, I’m not happy about it,” said President Trump as he expressed disappointment in Price’s travel decisions earlier. “I’m going to look at it. I am not happy about it, and I let him know it.”


In 2009, Price cited fiscal responsibility to publicly criticize federal-level politicians who used charter plane travel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

