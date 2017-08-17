Trump roasts the “Fake News” in an early morning Twitter frenzy

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists … and people like Ms. Heyer,” he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017





…and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Trump added: “The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!”

On Wednesday, Graham (R-S.C.) issued the following statement: