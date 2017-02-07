Trump’s Deputy Assistant says when he’ll stop saying “fake news”

In an interview with talk show host Michael Medved, Deputy Assistant to the President and former Breitbart editor Sebastian Gorka insists that the administration will continue to say “fake news” for as long as it takes members of the media to “understand how wrong” it is to “attack a duly elected president in his second week.”

The promise came during a disagreement between the two on whether the Trump Administration’s statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day was adequate or not. Medved, who is Jewish, argued that failing to include any mention of the extermination of millions of Jews on Holocaust Rememberance Day was “at least questionable” in being the “first such statement” to not mention a single Jewish death. Gorka said the issue was “asinine” and “absurd,” responding by saying that acknowledging the Holocaust was enough.





He then swung into familiar territory to address near-constant (and mostly negative coverage) of Donald Trump and his actions in the first two weeks. Gorka says there is a “monumental desire on behalf of the majority of the media, not just the pollsters, the majority of the media to attack a duly elected president in the second week of his term.”

“Until the media understands how wrong that attitude is, and how it hurts their credibility, we are going to continue to say, ‘fake news.’ I’m sorry, Michael. That’s the reality,” said Gorka.

The comments are similar to Trump’s tweeted statement from yesterday saying, “Any negative polls are fake news.”