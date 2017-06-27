TSA officers were stunned when they found this massive live lobster in a piece of luggage

TSA officers at Boston’s Logan Airport were in for quite the shock on Sunday when they uncovered a 20-pound lobster crawling through a passenger’s checked bag. The crustacean had bands on its claws, but it was still very much alive.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy uploaded a picture of an official holding up the massive bug. In an interview with the Boston Globe, McCarthy said, “I’d be surprised if we’ve ever screened a larger lobster.” He also noted that the animal “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

Surprisingly, it’s perfectly legal to bring a live lobster on an airplane according to the TSA website. However, you’ll have to check with your airline to see if they’ll let you carry the creature on. According to their website, a live lobster “must be transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container.” At the airport, you can expect an agent to “visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint.”