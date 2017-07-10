Two cops are under investigation after an accidental home security alert ended in the shooting of two therapy dogs

A police officer hopped a homeowner’s fence and shot their two dogs Saturday night, according to the woman’s home surveillance video.

Both of the dogs are alive but need thousands of dollars worth of surgery, Jennifer LeMay told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the care. RELATED: Peanut the dog earns not-so-sought-after title



Police were responding to a call at the house after one of the family’s daughters accidentally tripped the alarm. It was quickly deactivated when the daughter called the security company. Officers responded about 20 minutes later.

LeMay said two officers came to the home, but they did not knock on the door. One stood at the front door as the other jumped their 7-foot privacy fence.

The video shows the officer standing in the backyard. The first dog, Ciroc, looks distracted, and walks toward the officer but stops about 10 feet from him. The officer fires his gun, and Ciroc runs as another dog, Rocko, comes into the camera’s view. The officer then fires several times at him.

But from the way LeMay sees it, based on video recorded from her home security system, her Staffordshire Terriers, who are certified therapy dogs for her children, were doing nothing wrong.

“[Ciroc] was wagging his tail,” LeMay told the Star Tribune. “My dog wasn’t even moving, lunging toward him or anything. My dogs were doing their job on my property. We have a right to be safe in our yard.”

Police are investigating.