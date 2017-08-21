Two dogs were euthanized after mauling an 8-week-old boy to death

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An 8-week-old boy was mauled to death by the family dogs over the weekend in Houston.
Michael James Obergas was in his bassinet in a secure room. When his parents walked away, one of their dogs nudged open a door and attacked the child, according to KTRK.
Paramedics were called to the house for the dog bite and took Obergas to Memorial Greater Heights Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at Saturday.
The dogs, a Schnauzer mix and a Labrador Retriever mix, both named Jack, were put in quarantine at BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions, where they were euthanized. The animals will be tested for rabies at the facility.
Houston police homicide division is investigating.