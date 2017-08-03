Two police officers say a Dunkin’ Donuts worker saw their badges and refused to serve them

Two New York City Police Department officers say they were denied service at a Brooklyn Dunkin’ Donuts by a cashier who told them, “I don’t serve cops.”

The officers, who are plainclothes patrol officers assigned to a detective squad, allegedly entered the store to buy something from Baskin-Robbins. They wore dress pants, dress shirts and ties with their badges and guns on their belts. According to them, they approached the counter and were ignored by the cashier, who asked for the order of the man behind them in line.

The man reportedly gave the cashier his order, but added, “These two guys were in front of me.”





“Yeah, I know, but I don’t serve cops,” the cashier allegedly replied.

On Thursday, Detectives’ Endowment Association President Michael Palladino called the incident “disgraceful” and said it “should not go unattended.” He has since called for a boycott of the chain.

“I assume it is an isolated incident. Nevertheless, Dunkin’ Donuts corporate should issue an apology to the NYPD, and until that happens, I have asked detectives and their families to refrain from patronizing the stores,” he said. “Political leaders in this city have encouraged this type of behavior by constantly demonizing cops and pushing their decriminalization agenda. It’s time for the same politicians to step up, take some responsibility and condemn what occurred.”

A manager at the Dunkin’ Donuts in question has refuted the police officers’ story, saying that they had simply been waiting in the wrong line the entire time.

“These two men in shirts and ties — who I later found out were police — must have never come to this Dunkin’ Donuts before, because instead of waiting in the line where you order, they waited at the counter where you pick up your order,” he explained the situation. “You can see on the security tape: they stand here for five minutes, while other customers were being served. One customer even ordered ice cream, and they must’ve not liked that, because they left the store.”

However, the manager would not allow for the video to be viewed. He added that the store has been getting phone calls from people claiming to be police officers asking why their fellow officers weren’t served.

“And I kept trying to explain that we serve everyone, we have nothing but respect for the police, and that they were standing at the wrong counter,” he said. “It was busy at the time, and we were busy serving customers.”

Corporate parent Dunkin’ Brands has not yet commented on the incident.