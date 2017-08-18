Two women who accused Bill Clinton of rape ask why his statue is still standing amid national debate

As Americans debate which statues they wish to keep in public spaces and which ones they want to see removed or relocated, some have focused their attentions on a statue of former President Bill Clinton, which currently resides in downtown Rapid City, South Dakota. The statue is a part of a larger display called City of Presidents.

“I would like to ‘personally’ use a sledgehammer on it, with the help of Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones,” Juanita Broaddrick told The American Mirror in an interview. Broaddrick publicly accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her while he was still the Attorney General of Arkansas.





Another alleged victim, Paula Jones, shared similar sentiments on Facebook:

“YES..I am 100% offended…and all WOMEN should be too…and to think Taylor Swift was only grabbed on the ASS (her words) that’s so wrong, but not near as offensive as the Governor groping you and showing you his little-crooked pee pee and asking for sexual favors…while I was working too!” she wrote, referencing the pop singer’s groping case.

