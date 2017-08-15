Two years into her prison sentence, this teacher must now pay her rape victim $1 million

A former Oklahoma teacher who admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old student has been ordered to pay her victim a whopping $1 million.

U.S. District Judge Robin J. Cauthron awarded the judgement against former middle school teacher Jennifer Caswell, 31, after her victim and his father sued both her and the school district over the emotional distress he experienced in the wake of their inappropriate 2015 relationship.

“[The boy] reports feelings of depression, isolation and self-blame for the events that transpired,” Cauthron wrote in her judgement. “He experienced humiliation when members of his community publicly chastised him and when strangers recognized him and questioned him about the scandal.”





RELATED: Two years after a teacher was sent to prison for her sex scandal, a school district has settled with the victim’s family

“In this case, a teacher abused her position of trust and authority to sexually violate a young man who will face the emotional effects of the encounter for the rest of his life,” she continued. “[The boy] is receiving continued professional counseling services, and these professionals predict he will have future problems accepting female companionship and trusting female authority figures.”

The judgement was awarded to the boy, who has not been identified, for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The victim’s lawyer, Bob Wyatt, indicated that he and his clients are pleased with the ruling.

“We are pleased that the judge considered the outrageous behavior of the teacher and are pleased with the fact that the judge sent a message to teachers and schools across the state of Oklahoma that sexual abuse of a child by a teacher will not be condoned,” Wyatt said.

RELATED: An Ohio teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a high school student over several years, and even having a child with him

The boy has already been awarded $125,000 to be paid by Hollis Public Schools as part of a lawsuit that alleged that the school district had attempted to cover up the abuse, had agreed to allow Caswell to keep her teaching credentials in exchange for her resignation and had failed to report on the abuse after two separate witnesses saw Caswell having sex with the child in a classroom.

Caswell pleaded guilty to six counts of second-degree rape, child enticement and forcible sodomy in 2015. She remains in prison, where she is serving a 10-year sentence. Her lawyer has indicated that she cannot afford to pay the $1 million but also added that it’s unlikely she will appeal the judgement.

“The reality is that the money is probably uncollectable,” Wyatt said, “and that’s sad because of the damage that truly happened.”