Two young girls took matters into their own hands when an intruder crawled through their doggy door

Two Arizona girls, ages 10 and 12, were forced to fight off an intruder who had broken into their home via the doggy door.

On Tuesday, Kristen Anderson allegedly crawled through the doggy door and into the house where the two girls were home alone. Once inside, she threw one girl onto the couch, but the girl’s sister quickly stabbed her in the chest before she could do any harm.

Luckily, the children were then able to escape the house and seek refuge at a neighbor’s home, where they called their father who then notified the police. When authorities arrived, Anderson was no longer in the girls’ home, but was located nearby, “walking down the street yelling, ‘You can’t [sic] control me.'”





Anderson “started rubbing her hand in her blood then rubbing it onto her face saying, ‘Ah, blood [sic],'” the arresting officer wrote in his probable cause statement. “The defendant rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls].”

She was arrested on several charges, including burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault, and was was taken to the hospital to be treated for the stab wound and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Once at the hospital, she reportedly failed to cooperate with medical personnel and even kicked a staff member in the stomach.

Police found no evidence that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, and they believe she is mentally disturbed. Her bail was set at $5,000.

