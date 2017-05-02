U.S. Army releases the harrowing final photos taken by a combat photographer moments before her death

Almost four years after Spc. Hilda Clayton was killed , the United States Army has released the last images the combat photographer took.

R.I.P US Army Spc.Hilda I.Clayton of Augusta, Georgia, July 2, 2013 in Jalalabad, Afghanistan! pic.twitter.com/IpaLz9dqeQ — Terry (@TerranceCreamer) July 2, 2016

Clayton was photographing a training session with members of the Afghanistan military as well as another combat photographer. She was with the Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in Afghanistan at the time of her death. The photos show the moment the motor tube blew up, killing Clayton and three other soldiers.

“Not only did Clayton help document activities aimed at shaping and strengthening the partnership, but she also shared in the risk by participating in the effort,” The Army Times wrote of Clayton’s death.





This is the last thing Army photog Hilda Clayton saw: a mortar tube exploding in Afghanistan in 2013 https://t.co/sDkvZzKwIP pic.twitter.com/RxUhx3fAOF — Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX) May 1, 2017

Clayton was a Georgia native, and played for an independent women’s football team, the Baltimore Nighthawks.

She was 22-years-old.