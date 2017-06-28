Upset over her hot sauce, one Taco Bell customer allegedly took her anger out on a pregnant employee

A Taco Bell customer in Goshen, Ind., attacked a pregnant employee because she did not get enough hot sauce packets, according to a report from The Elkhart Truth.

Goshen Police Department spokeswoman Tina Kingsbury said that the woman came into the restaurant Monday afternoon and ordered a meal.

Kingsbury told The Elkhart Truth that the suspect, described as a woman in her late 30s, became upset over how the 26-year-old pregnant employee handed her the hot sauce packets. She also wanted more of the packets.





The woman pushed the employee against a wall and choked her, according to police.

The Elkhart Truth reported that authorities are still investigating the incident. No surveillance footage has been released.