Utah nurse who was forcibly arrested for refusing to let a cop draw blood has a settlement

The Utah nurse who was forcibly arrested after she refused to let a police officer draw blood from an unconscious hospital patient has reached a settlement of $500,000 with Salt Lake City and the University of Utah.

Alex Wubbels went viral after the body camera video of Salt Lake City Detective Jeff Payne forcibly arresting her was released by her attorney, Karra Porter. Porter said that there will be no lawsuit, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. In a press conference, Wubbles also said that she intends to use part of the settlement to work to make body cam videos more accessible, declaring, “We all deserve to know the truth. And the truth comes when you see the actual raw footage.”





The condemnation against Payne and his supervisor was swift. The detective was quickly fired from the police department. Wubbels never filed a civil lawsuit, instead going to a settlement, the Deseret News reports. A spokesman for Salt Lake City’s mayor announced that both the city and the university agreed to pay $250,000 in the settlement payout.

Though Wubbels was arrested and led out of the hospital in handcuffs, she was never charged with any crime. Payne was also not charged with any infraction; though an internal review found that the officers violated department policies, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.