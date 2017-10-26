Vandals target another former president’s statue as the “racist” monument debate continues

As the country debates whether to remove “racist” monuments, vandals took aim at a statue of former President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt outside of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

According to police, blood red paint was splattered on the base of the monument, which features Roosevelt riding horseback with a Native American man and an African-American man standing on each side of him. While no words were written on the statue, a wall to the left of it was also defaced with paint. Police are checking for possible surveillance footage of the crime and are on the hunt for at least one person who was seen near the statue overnight.





The Theodore Roosevelt statue in front of NYC's American Museum of Natural History was covered with red paint this morning. pic.twitter.com/MitoV7SzGn — Ash J (@AshAgony) October 26, 2017

The incident comes after mayor Bill de Blasio established a monument review commission aimed at deciding whether to remove statues dedicated to controversial figures in the city. Activists have been calling for the Roosevelt statue’s removal, with a group called “Decolonize This Place” writing a concerned letter to both the museum and the city.

“Flanked by figures that appear to be Native and African stereotypes in a position of subservience, the statue is a stark embodiment of the white patrician supremacy that Roosevelt himself espoused and promoted and is an affront to all who enter the museum,” the letter read.

The museum recently agreed that the monument “needs to be addressed,” saying, “Several factors will figure into determining the exact approach. The Museum is conducting its own research and development process, but the decision on how to address the statue is not solely in the Museum’s control. The statue sits on New York City park land and as such is owned and managed by the City. This summer, the City created a commission to review statues and monuments on public land, and we expect the Roosevelt statue to be considered in that process.”

