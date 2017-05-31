Very unsuccessful thieves used a blow torch to rob an ATM, but there was one problem

Washington police say some would-be thieves tried to use a blow torch to steal from an ATM, but they left empty-handed after accidentally setting the money on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to a call about a fire at Coastal Community Bank on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found that the drive-through ATM had been set on fire. According to police spokesperson Aaron Snell, thieves attempted to rob the ATM with a blow torch. However, they ended up lighting the cash on fire by mistake.

John Dickson, the Chief Operations Officer of Coastal Community Bank, confirmed that the suspects did not successfully leave with any money. He added that a masked men previously attempted to break into the bank’s cash deposit box just a few weeks ago. The bank plans to hand over surveillance footage of the attempted robbery to police to review.