Video of a topless mom’s death went viral, but someone dear to her hasn’t heard the news

The 11-year-old son of a woman whose gruesome death was caught on harrowing video may still be unaware of the tragedy, according to reports from earlier this week.

Natalia Borodina, 35, was killed while hanging out of a car window topless in the Dominican Republic after she made impact with a street sign. Graphic footage of the incident went viral online after her friend Ivanna Boirachuk, who was driving at the time, filmed it.

However, back in Russia, where Borodina is from, her young son, Ermak, reportedly remains in the dark. Borodina’s ex-husband, Alexandr Palagushkin, 37, is the son of a rear admiral in Putin’s naval reserve and is currently fighting for custody of his son, whom he fears will end up in an orphanage.

“The childcare people have already called,” he said. “They have already said: ‘Do you know the mother is dead? Why is the child not with the father?’ So, if I don’t take him now, they will get him. And, even with my father’s connections, it will take me time to get him out of some orphanage.”

While Borodina vacationed in the Dominican Republic, her son was in the care of her sister Yulia Artemova, 42, in Russia, despite earlier reports that he had been on vacation with her.

