Walmart and Trader Joe’s vegetables are being recalled due to a diarrhea-causing infection

Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling various vegetable products sold at Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Target over concerns of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The company said “a single positive” test result in random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency sparked the decision to issue the recall notice. Listeria infection can cause fever, diarrhea, flu-like symptoms and even miscarriages.
“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing, said in a release.
The recall includes Brussels sprouts, broccoli and vegetable medley products distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to 20.
Affected items include:
- Walmart 12-oz. bags of broccoli cauliflower florets, broccoli florets and stir fry medley, 32-oz. bags of broccoli florets, 16-oz. bags of broccoli slaw, 10-ounce bags of cauliflower florets and super blend, 6/16-oz. bags of cauliflower and 2-lb. bags of vegetable medley.
- Trader Joe’s, 10-ounce bags of kohlrabi salad blend.
- Archer Farms 12-oz. bags of broccoli slaw, broccoli cauliflower florets, broccoli medley and brussels sprouts, 9-oz. bags of shaved brussels sprouts and 10-oz. bags of cauliflower florets.
Aldi supermarkets also issued recall notices for Mann products.