Warned not to doze off at a sleepover, an 11-year-old girl awoke to scalding water burning her face

Editors Note: Images in the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

At a sleepover in the Bronx, one girl threw boiling water onto the face of another, sending her to the hospital with severe facial burns, police told the New York Daily News.

Jamoneisha Merritt, 11, was at a sleepover at her friend’s house when she suffered second-degree burns to her face and shoulders, sources told the newspaper. She was apparently warned not to fall asleep or something would happen to her. She awoke to her face and chest burning.





According to police, one of Merritt’s classmates poured boiling water in a cup and splashed it on her, reports NBC4.

She was rushed to the burn unit at Harlem Hospital.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with assault. The victim’s cousin, Yolanda Richardson, told the news station that the two girls had been arguing.

RELATED: Two kids were recorded on Snapchat using a stun gun on a helpless kitten and laughed about it, but here’s the good news

“[S]he told her if she goes to sleep, they were going to do something to her,” Richardson told the station.

The young victim has yet to see the burns on her face, because her family isn’t ready to show her yet.

RELATED: Police approached a car with guns drawn only to discover the horrific murders of two kids by their own mother

“She’s just a bundle of joy. You can’t be around her and be sad,” her cousin, Starshanae Nixon, told NBC4.

The news station reported that it is unclear how long the girl will remain in the hospital, nor is it known how well or quickly she will recover.