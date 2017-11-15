Menu
ball Read this Next

Donald Trump wants LaVar Ball's son to thank him right now for saving him from 10 years in China
Advertisement

On a night to honor our nation’s military, NBA player Kyrie Irving honored two veterans with a special post-game gesture, reported CBS Sports.


RELATED: This Veterans Day memorial will give you feels

After Irving’s Boston Celtics won 109-102 over the Brooklyn Nets, he walked toward the stands, where four uniformed soldiers were standing court-side. He pulled off his game-worn jersey and Nike sneakers and handed the items to two female soldiers. The soldiers’ surprise and appreciation were readily apparent from their reactions.

One of them cried out, “Oh my God! Thank you so much!”

Irving then proceeded to shake hands with all four of the soldiers present and then headed toward the team’s locker room.

Basketball fans took to social media to commend Irving for his gesture.

One Twitter user tweeted, “Your gift to the vets was [an] incredibly patriotic gesture, thank you for recognizing our vets. Good luck with your future.”

Another individual noted the basketball player’s action in comparison to the NFL, citing the headline-making national anthem protests sparked by ex-49ers player Colin Kaepernick. (Kaepernick most recently made headlines when GQ Magazine named him “Citizen of the Year,” amid much debate.)

User Bryan DuChane tweeted, “After last night, the NBA has a new fan. Kyrie Irving gave his game day shoes and shirt to a group of US Military fans. The NFL could learn from Irving’s gratitude to Our Military.”

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick may not have a job, but he’s still earning praise with his latest accolade

Irving’s token of gratitude was one of a few acts of appreciation from both basketball teams on Military Appreciation Night, which was part of the NBA’s Hoops For Troops initiative. The home team — the Brooklyn Nets — hosted several veterans from nearby Fort Hamilton army base in a privately coached game the previous evening. Irving’s actions came on the heels of his first game back on the court after suffering a facial fracture, and in his triumphant return, he scored 25 points to lead his team to victory — and demonstrated selflessness in a big way.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Video shows a woman squeezing into a McDonald’s drive-thru window — police say she made off with the goods

Video shows a woman squeezing into a McDonald’s drive-thru window — police say she made off with the goods

Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a show to help when a fan needed her the most

Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a show to help when a fan needed her the most

What do you do with a problem like Roy Moore?

What do you do with a problem like Roy Moore?

Donald Trump wants LaVar Ball’s son to thank him right now for saving him from 10 years in China

Donald Trump wants LaVar Ball’s son to thank him right now for saving him from 10 years in China

‘Cards Against Humanity’ is playing its own game with President Trump’s border wall

‘Cards Against Humanity’ is playing its own game with President Trump’s border wall

Stories You Might Like

Naughty teacher one year removed from top-notch Christian college may have blown it all
Across the U.S.A.

Naughty teacher one year removed from top-notch Christian college may have blown it all

,
The identity of the person accused of brutally stabbing a girl leaves her community stunned
Across the U.S.A.

The identity of the person accused of brutally stabbing a girl leaves her community stunned

,
An eerie new detail has emerged drawing a link between one of Roy Moore’s accusers and his wife
Across the U.S.A.

An eerie new detail has emerged drawing a link between one of Roy Moore’s accusers and his wife

,
Republicans will include repealing the individual mandate in the tax reform bill
Across the U.S.A.

Republicans will include repealing the individual mandate in the tax reform bill

,
Advertisement