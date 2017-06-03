Watch the awesome power of the AK-50 — deemed the “AK-47 on steroids”

The AK-47 is a timeless weapon. The gun was first built in the late 40s and has been used by soldiers all over the world.

American soldiers have never used the weapon since it’s a Russian weapon. You can do just about everything to an AK-47, and it will keep working.

A few enterprising gun-lovers have built a modified version of the weapon that they’ve deemed the “AK-50.”

According to the video description, the weapon is lethal at over a mile and a half, and the group who developed the gun “hope to market it to friendly foreign militaries.”





The gunsmith who developed the gun called it the “AK-47 on steroids.” In the video, the gun shows awesome power. It’s very unlikely that the gun will be sold to civilians in the United States, though, but if you manage to get your hands on one, get ready for a pretty powerful kick.