The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed dozens of people at a concert last month fired more than 1,100 rounds.


The newly released estimate from Sheriff Joe Lombardo offers more detail about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Lombardo tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was aware of the previously unreported figure because his department’s forensics lab is working with the FBI to process all ballistics evidence.

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
We now know just how much carnage the Vegas killer tried to inflict (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

