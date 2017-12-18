News broke over the weekend that former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin’s son Track had been arrested on charges of burglary and assault, but new reports show the tale is far more sordid than initially reported.





According to court documents, Track Palin was booked in Wasilla, Alaska, where his mother once served as mayor. In addition to the two felony counts, he also faces a charge for misdemeanor criminal mischief. He reportedly caused nearly $1,000 worth of damage in a then-unknown domestic violence incident, according to the New York Daily News.

His family’s attorney, John Tiemessen issued a statement, while keeping mum on the alleged victim or specifics.

He said, “Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further.”

It was initially thought that Track, 28, had attacked his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Jordan Loewe — he was arrested in 2016 for reportedly punching and kicking her while threatening to take his own life with an AR-15 rifle — but, as it turns out, the victim was even closer to home.

TMZ reported Monday afternoon that the former vice presidential nominee had called police to her home after Track allegedly broke into their house and attacked his father, Todd. An affidavit from the arresting officer revealed that Sarah Palin, 53, had claimed her oldest son was “freaking out” and on “some type of medication.”

Cops on the scene found Todd bleeding as he attempted to escape his home while his son remained inside, reported the publication.

The altercation was reportedly a result of Todd telling his son not to visit their house because he’d been drinking while on medication. The 53 year old reportedly armed himself with pistol to “protect his family.”

Track, the eldest of five, allegedly called the responding officers “peasants” before he was arrested.

In their statement through their attorney, the Palins asked “that [their] family’s privacy [be] respected during this challenging situation.

Just prior to his altercation with Loewe, she filed for full custody of the couple’s then-newborn son Charlie, citing “domestic violence” as cause, according to the Daily Mail.