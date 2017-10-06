We wanted to know who the brave man was in this Las Vegas photo — the U.S. Army delivered

The U.S. Army has identified soldier Matthew Cobos as the man who appeared to be protecting a woman on the ground in the now famous Getty photo.
The image of Cobos protecting the woman on the ground was taken at 10:12 p.m., minutes after shots were fired at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Jason Aldean was on stage when the shots, which continued for minutes, were fired from an upper floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
According to the New York Post, Cobos also covered the eyes of the unidentified woman before taking her behind a vehicle for safety.
The Getty photographer, David Becker described the chaos Monday.
“The second time I heard the popping sounds, somebody said to me, ‘It was just speakers or sound equipment,’ and again, I went back into the media tent,” Becker told the Washington Post. “Then the noises went again, and that was when the crowd started to flee.”
