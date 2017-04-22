What an x-ray revealed was stuck in a 5-year-old child’s throat is a cautionary tale for all parents

Infants have a tough time eating a lot of foods, and there’s a reason that parents are advised not to feed their children solids until a certain age. One Australian recently shared an image on Facebook that is a testament to the frailty of young children.

RELATED: The mother of an autistic boy is outraged after her son was arrested at school for his behavior six months ago

The x-ray shows a grape stuck in a young child’s throat, and the parenting page where the image was posted warns how important it is to “cut grapes lengthwise.” The post also explained that the 5-year-old had to be operated on “under general anesthesia” in order to remove the grape.





The post urged parents to cut their grapes and cherry tomatoes, noting that “children are in a rush at school.”

RELATED: A Michigan baby died at daycare under strange circumstances, and his mother wants answers

The picture has gone viral on Facebook and has been shared tens of thousands of times. Thankfully, the child was alright, and the grape was removed safely. According to the post, the physician and parents agreed to let the image be shared in order to raise awareness.

As we write this, sad news of Laredo, Texas reports that a 3-year-old child has died after choking on a grape.

Three-year-old Zoe Lamar Castillo choked on a grape while watching a movie with his family on Monday and died three days later at a hospital in San Antonio, KGNS reported.