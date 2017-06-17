What was found in James Hodgkinson’s van after he shot at Republicans will give you the chills

As will all homicidal lunatics, James Hodgkinson gained posthumous fame after he opened fire on a baseball field full of Republicans Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, nobody was killed in the tragedy (with the exception of Hodgkinson), though House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in the hospital.

Shooter, James Hodgkinson, in GOP assassination attempt had a list that contained conservative members associated with the Freedom Caucus. pic.twitter.com/KrNlnuaKAv — ← (@JPY_Kurdish) June 17, 2017

Now, chilling new reports claim that a “kill list” was discovered in the 66-year-old shooter’s van. According to The Daily Caller, who first reported on the list, names included Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) and Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ). Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported that Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Trent Franks (R-AZ), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) were also on that list.





Hse GOP names on Hodgkinson list written in pen found in van: DesJarlais, Franks, DuncanSC, Jordan, BrooksAL, Griffith — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 16, 2017

Congressman Brooks told CNN that he was contacted by Capitol Hill Police and told that his name and office number were on the list. Franks also confirmed that he had been contacted by the police about the list but declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

James Hodgkinson was an ardent Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporter, and in a speech on the floor, a visibly shaken Senator Sanders declared “violence of any kind is unacceptable.” Scalise and the other legislators present at the baseball practice–including Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) –were saved when Scalise’s security detail fired back at Hodgkinson.

Scalise is only afforded a security detail because he is the third most powerful Republican in the lower chamber, though it’s likely that Washington lawmakers will see a beefing up of their security.