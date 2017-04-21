What was found in this school board president’s home will most likely put him behind bars for a long time

Dennis Brian Chambers, the president of a school district board in California, was arrested on charges of suspicion of distributing and possessing child pornography after thousands of child pornographic videos and images were found in his home, the Fontana Police Department announced Thursday.

The 50-year-old’s arrest comes after a six-month investigation by the department and other agencies that were tracking a group of people believed to be distributing child porn via the internet. A search warrant granted Wednesday allowed investigators to enter Chambers’ home, where they found an electronic storage device holding thousands of indecent videos and images of children. He was immediately arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Central Jail.





RELATED: A volunteer soccer coach allegedly paid a teenage player for sex — and now the girl has a 7-month-old baby

In a statement Thursday, Buena Park School Superintendent Greg Magnuson said, “This comes as a complete surprise. His egregious personal behavior has nothing to do with his role as a board member, or our schools. I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remain our number one priority.”

Chambers is being held on a $250,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. At this time, it is unclear whether any of the children featured in the images and videos found at his home were students of the school district, on which Chambers has served since 2010. His four-year term was set to expire next year.

RELATED: A woman is accused of a disturbing sex crime involving her 3-year-old girl that’s as sickening as it gets