When an intruder tried to break in, this homeowner grabbed a gun

“We have been looking for a suspect for some time,” he said. “This could be our suspect.”

Deputies said a homeowner shot a suspect following a home invasion attempt at a home on Kessler Frederick Road in Miami County.

The condition of the person shot was not available.

Deputies said detectives are expected to arrive on the scene to investigate shortly.

UPDATE @ 5:40 a.m.

One person has been shot in the leg outside a home in the 4600 block of Kessler Frederick Road in Miami County.

Deputies were responding to a report of a home break-in attempt when the found the person shot.

We’re working to find out from deputies if the person shot is the suspect in the home break-in.

FIRST REPORT

Medics have been requested after deputies found one person with gunshot wounds on Kessler Frederick Road in Miami County.

Deputies were first dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of Kessler Frederick Road around 5 a.m. after a woman reported hearing someone attempting to break into their home.

Initial reports indicate while deputies were responding to the call, a second call came into dispatchers from neighbors reporting gunshots in the area.