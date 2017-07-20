When AT&T trucks wouldn’t park somewhere else, police say a Florida man took matters into his own hands

A Florida man angry about the AT&T work trucks parked in front of his home took matters into his own hands and opened fire on the vehicles’ tires and engines, police said.

According to WFOR, Jorge Jove, 64, confronted the workers outside his Hialeah home about 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

“AT&T bucket trucks were working on some overhead phone lines on utility poles,” said Hialeah police Sgt. Carl Zogby. “The owner of the house came out. He was upset the trucks were parked in front of his house, asked them to move. They said, ‘We’ll move in a few minutes, we’re just working on the poles. We’re supposed to be here.'”



The shocking moment was captured on cellphone video as one of the AT&T employees called 911.