Police say her boyfriend got violent, so a Delaware State Trooper opened fire

An off-duty Delaware State Trooper drew her service weapon and opened fire on her boyfriend to stop a “violent physical altercation,” say police investigating the incident.

New Castle County Police and Delaware State Police responded to the scene of the shooting, an apartment complex in Pike Creek, Delaware, which is near Wilmington, on Sunday night around 11 pm. Callers reported gunshots in the area.

The fight left the Delaware State Trooper “severely battered.” She has only been identified as an eight-year member of the force; authorities have not released her name. Police have identified her boyfriend as 43-year-old Maurice Ifill, a Maryland resident.





Both the officer and her boyfriend were rushed to the hospital; Ifill, with a gunshot wound to the chest, died there. He has domestic violence charges on his record in Maryland, reports the News-Journal.

An autopsy is pending. Police currently believe the state trooper killed Ifill in self-defense.

“She was being severely beaten by the boyfriend, which led to the trooper — who was off duty — grabbing her service weapon and firing one shot at the boyfriend,” said Cpl. Gary Fournier of the Delaware State Police.