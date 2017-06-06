When his daughter was shot by her boyfriend, a Georgia father grabbed his gun and defended his girl

A Georgia man shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend after the boyfriend shot her in the back, authorities said.

Investigators responded about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3400 block of Jet-Wright Road, Hall County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Ware said.

RELATED: A Texas college student disappeared without a trace, and now her uncooperative boyfriend has been named a person of interest

According to the preliminary investigation, the boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Thomas McNutly, shot his girlfriend after an argument at the home.





Floyd Rusk, “the victim’s father, who also resided at the residence, shot and killed McNutly at the scene,” Ware said.

The woman, 22-year-old Jessica Rusk, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charges have not been filed in the deadly shooting, Ware said.