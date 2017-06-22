When his hot date wasn’t what he expected, police say this man opened fire

Nineteen-year-old Chauncy Wilkerson was arrested on Monday after police say that he opened fire on his date after it didn’t go as he expected. The Baton Rouge teen met a man posing as a woman on a dating app called “TAGGED,” and when his suitor arrived, Wilkerson wasn’t happy with the twist of fate.

WBRZ reported that police initially responded to a hit-and-run and when they arrived — they found that Wilkerson and his mother had been hit by a car. He told police that the man, whom he met on the internet, came to his home, though he told him on several occasions not to come to his house. When he appeared in the driveway, Wilkerson and his mother went outside, where they were struck with car.





After the man, who has not been named, hit the Louisiana teen and his mother, Wilkerson fired four shots at the vehicle as the driver fled. Officers recovered four 9 mm shell casings and charged Wilkerson with illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.