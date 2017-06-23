When police raided a drug house in a retirement community, they stumbled upon a golf cart “chop shop”

An early-morning raid broke the relative quiet of a large Florida retirement community that turned up drugs, weapons and — in a distinctly Florida twist — evidence of a golf cart chop shop.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said undercover deputies had bought drugs at the residence three different times, according to Villages-News.com. Deputies also said the residence also had spurred multiple complaints from neighbors after the theft of several golf carts.





Once inside, investigators found numerous parts of golf carts, including windshields, wheels, seat cushions and tires. But deputies say they have not been able to tie any of the recent thefts to the five people who were arrested in the bust.

Investigators say some of the suspects who were arrested, are also suspects in golf cart thefts, that have happened thought The Villages. pic.twitter.com/l2zb651opo — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) June 21, 2017

According to WFTV, an older man owns the home, but investigators say he didn’t know what had been going on. Kathleen Unrath, the man’s niece and one of the five who was arrested, had moved in and allowed others into the house.

The five arrested were: Kenneth Ray Padgett, 53; Charlotte L. Gajewsky, 42; William Anthony Wade Romska, 45; Michael Edward Witkowski, 63; and Unrath, 43. All face multiple drug-related charges.