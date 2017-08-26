White House Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka ditches Trump, too

Sebastian Gorka resigned from his position as Deputy Assistant to President Trump late Friday night, according to reports.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” he wrote in a resignation letter obtained by the Federalist. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

Gorka went on to express his unhappiness with the Trump administration, including the president’s recent speech on Afghanistan.





“Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week,” he wrote, adding that his mentions of radical Islamic terrorism were removed from the speech.

During his time in the White House, Gorka focused on national security and counterterrorism efforts. Despite being concerned about the present state of the White House, he made it clear that he still fully supports and believes in Trump’s presidency.

“Your presidency will prove to be one of the most significant events in modern American politics,” he wrote. “November the 8th was the result of decades during which the political and media elites felt that they knew better than the people who elect them into office. They do not, and the MAGA platform allowed their voices to be heard,” he wrote, adding, “Millions of people believe in, and have chosen, you and your vision of Making America Great Again. They will help eventually rebalance this temporary reality.”

